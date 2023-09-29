Sycamore Gap: Man in his 60s arrested over the felling of world famous tree

Northumbria Police has made a second arrest in their investigation into the felling of the iconic Sycamore Gap tree.

A man in his 60s has been arrested by officers investigating the felling of the world-famous Sycamore Gap tree in Northumberland, Northumbria Police said.

Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Fenney-Menzies, of Northumbria Police, said: “The senseless destruction of what is undoubtedly a world-renowned landmark – and a local treasure – has quite rightly resulted in an outpour of shock, horror and anger throughout the North East and further afield.

“I hope this second arrest demonstrates just how seriously we’re taking this situation, and our ongoing commitment to find those responsible and bring them to justice.

“Although another arrest has been made, this investigation is still in the early stages, and we would continue to encourage any members of the public with information which may assist to get in touch.

“If you’ve seen or heard anything suspicious that may be of interest to us – I’d implore you to contact us.

“I’d also like to remind the public that this remains a live investigation so, for that reason, please avoid any speculation both in the community and on social media.

“Any information – no matter how small or insignificant you think it may be – could prove absolutely crucial to our enquiries.”

Earlier, a teenage boy arrested in connection with the cutting down of one of the UK’s most photographed trees was released on bail.

Forensic investigators from Northumbria Police examine the felled Sycamore Gap tree, on Hadrian's Wall in Northumberland. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

The 16-year-old was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of causing criminal damage after the Sycamore Gap tree, on Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland, was felled.