Police have warned that synthetic opioids are sometimes added to illicit drugs like heroin to enhance the potency

Police investigating the deaths of two people have issued a warning after identifying a potentially deadly synthetic opioid at the scene.

Essex Police said a man and woman in their 40s were found dead at an address in Basildon on Tuesday (13 June).

Officers discovered the presence of etonitazene at the scene, which is a synthetic opioid of similar or higher toxicity to fentanyl.

Police discovered a synthetic opioid of similar or higher toxicity to fentanyl at a crime scene in Essex (Photo: Adobe)

The force warned that it can be used to enhance the potency of illicit drugs and this can increase the risk of suffering respiratory arrest in users.

Essex Police said: “This substance may pose a high risk to users and anyone handling it. Synthetic opioids are occasionally added to illicit drugs like heroin to enhance the potency, but they substantially increase the risk of respiratory arrest in users.

“Our officers are working hard to investigate this incident and, crucially, prevent any further deaths.”

Detective Inspector Kevin Hughes urged people to avoid illegal drugs altogether, at this time in particular. He said: “I would urge people not to take any illegal substances at any time, but particularly not at this time. We strongly advise anyone using drugs not to use alone.

“Immediate advice is to avoid using heroin altogether. However, if you do choose to take it, we would urge you to follow these steps:

“Ensure there is someone to watch out for you who is not under the influence. Take less than you normally would and wait before continuing.

“Have opioid antidote, naloxone, to hand. Current advice is that naloxone should work to counteract the effects of nitazine-type drugs. Be ready to call for help – urgent medical intervention may make all the difference.

“Don’t use with other depressants – particularly avoid consuming other depressants such as alcohol, pregabalin, gabapentin or other opiates – these can amplify the risk of respiratory arrest.”

Detective Hughes went on to warn of the signs of an opioid overdose to look out for and what to do in an emergency. He added: “People need to look out for each other and be alert to any signs of an opioid overdose, such as shallow breathing, loss of consciousness and blue lips or fingertips.

“If someone does overdose it’s vital to act fast, call for an ambulance immediately. We strongly advise all drug users to get support from local drug services, as being in treatment greatly reduces the risks of harm and overdose.”