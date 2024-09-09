Tackling the scourge of money muling

Money muling is an insidious crime which enables drug dealers, people traffickers and fraudsters to profit from ruining the lives of others.

It involves criminals employing others to move the proceeds of crime on their behalf, one of the most common methods involving the use of someone else’s bank account. This leads to illicit funds being laundered through a complex network of mule accounts to obfuscate the operation, allowing the crooks to cash out their profits.

Cifas estimates that there were 37,000 bank accounts which demonstrated behaviour associated with muling in 2023. Approximately £10 billion of illegal money is laundered each year in the UK, according to estimates from the National Crime Agency.

Around 23% of money mules are under 21 (some as young as 11), and 65% are under 30. They are often groomed in person and online (including on social media and gaming platforms popular with young people) by criminal gangs, who inveigle vulnerable people into committing the offence of money laundering by offering them the prospect of making easy money. Once they are in the system, the gangs will then coerce them into committing further offences, including blackmaill, debt bondage and sextortion.

The consquences of a conviction for money laundering include the closure of your bank account; inability to access student loans, to apply for credit and to get a phone contract; and a term of imprisonment of up to 14 years.

Money muling facilitates many kinds of crime and allows fraud to flourish. Fraud is the most common crime in England and Wales, accounting for almost 40% of all offences.

In March this year, the Government announced a 22 point action plan, including a newly funded post at The Children’s Society whose holder is spearheading the education of bank employees, teachers and the police. This, in conjunction with the work of the National Economic Crime Centre, is aimed at ensuring that thousands of children and younger adults, who are at risk of being exploited by criminal gangs, get the support they need to prevent them from getting involved.