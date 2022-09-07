Armed police descended on the scene, with specialist negotiators called out to try to end the stand-off

Police negotiators tried to end a 25 hour stand-off with an armed man in an Airbnb - by delivering him a McDonald’s breakfast.

A female officer wearing a stab vest and helmet was seen clutching a bag and a hot drink from the fast food chain while walking along the street on Wednesday morning.

Armed police had swooped on Cross Street, in Tamworth, Staffordshire, at 10.30am on Tuesday after the man barricaded himself inside a property and refused to leave.

The road was put in lockdown as specialist negotiators tried to convince the man to leave the property.

Dozens of armed police could be seen aiming their weapons at the address as cops negotiated with the suspect.

The man is understood to be armed with a crossbow and has been making threats from the terraced house, where he is barricaded inside.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said officers had been called to the scene following reports of concerns for the welfare of a man.

They had said: “The man had refused to leave the property and a number of threats had been made.

“Specially-trained negotiators and armed police, as a precautionary measure, are currently at the scene.

“A temporary road closure is in place and we are working hard to bring the incident to a safe conclusion, for everyone, as soon as possible.

“We would like to thank local residents for their understanding and patience at this time.”

Residents of around 30 properties inside the cordon have also been unable to get to their homes.

Local residents had said they had not been allowed back into their homes as the deadlock continued.

One said: “The police have been very nice about it and have even got an old dear her medication for her.

“But it’s starting to become quite frustrating now. They’ve just took him in a McDonald’s to try and coax him out.