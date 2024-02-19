Police have identified the woman found dead following a fight in east London as Teddi Baker. Picture: Met Police

A woman who was found dead following a fight in east London earlier this month has been identified as Teddi Baker. Metropolitan Police said they were called by to a residential address in Stainsby Road, E14 in Tower Hamlets at 8.26am on Thursday (February 8) following reports a 21-year-old woman had been found unconscious.

Paramedics attended the incident but Ms Baker was pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin are being supported by specialist officers. A post-mortem examination was carried out on February 9. One woman in her 20s has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident. She has been released on police bail to return at a later date.

Officers investigating her death are now appealing for witnesses to a fight that happened on the evening of Wednesday, February 7 in Dod Street near to the alleyway that leads to Limehouse Cut canal, E14 between roughly 10pm and 12.30am. Officers believe it involved a group of up to six people, one of whom was Ms Baker. The incident was not reported to police at the time.

Detective Inspector Sufia Matin of Tower Hamlets CID said: “This was an extremely tragic incident and we must investigate it thoroughly to understand exactly what has happened leading up to Teddi’s death. We are urging anyone who has any information or who may have witnessed a fight in the Dod Street area of Limehouse/Poplar during the times stated, to contact us immediately. We owe it to Teddi and her family to find out what happened and you could hold vital information we may need.”