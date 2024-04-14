Teenage boy, 15, charged as 70-year-old man dies after 'serious assault' in Scotland
A teenager has been charged in connection with the death of a 70-year-old man in Scotland.
Police were called to Victoria Road on Glasgow’s south side following reports of a serious assault on Friday (April 12) at 11.55pm.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene and a 15-year-old was arrested. The boy was charged today (Sunday April 14) and will appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on tomorrow (Monday April 15).
Detective inspector Alan Ferguson said: “At this time, our thoughts remain with the deceased’s family and friends, as they come to terms with their tragic loss. I would like to thank the local community for their assistance with our enquiries.”