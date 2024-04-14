A teenage boy has been charged as a 70-year-old man has died after a ‘serious assault’ (Pic: TSPL)

A teenager has been charged in connection with the death of a 70-year-old man in Scotland.

Police were called to Victoria Road on Glasgow’s south side following reports of a serious assault on Friday (April 12) at 11.55pm.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and a 15-year-old was arrested. The boy was charged today (Sunday April 14) and will appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on tomorrow (Monday April 15).