A teenage right-wing supremacist, who planned to disguise himself as an armed police officer and kill Muslim worshippers at nearby mosques, has been jailed. Joe Metcalfe, 17, researched how to carry out the attack in imitation of the mass shootings in Christchurch New Zealand in 2019 and Buffalo in 2022.

The teenager, who "idolised convicted international terrorists", then stole his dad's car to go on a scouting trip on a mosque in Keighley, West Yorkshire before crashing the car into a fence, leading to his arrest.

On Friday (November 10), he was jailed for 10 years by a judge at Leeds Crown Court after being found guilty after trial of preparing to commit an act of terrorism. He'd previously pleaded guilty to encouraging others to commit terrorism, disseminating terrorist publications, and possessing a bladed article. His jailed term will also come with an extended licence period of six years.

Metcalfe, of Haworth, West Yorkshire, was just 15 when he was first arrested by the counter terror cops. Prosecutors said the boy held extreme right-wing views and had shown support for international terrorists such as Brenton Tarrant, who filmed himself as he shot 51 people in two mosques in New Zealand in 2019.

Jurors were shown a pictogram drawn by the boy in a notebook manifesto which shows a stickman surrounded by a swastika and an SS symbol. It also included the names of some of the most notorious killers of recent years.

Police said he had a settled plan to conduct his own extreme right-wing-inspired attack in the summer of 2022. After he was found guilty, Counter Terrorism Policing North East released images of a knife and a screwdriver found at the boy's address.

Metcalfe was also sentenced today after a separate trial for charges of multiple rape, and coercive/controlling behaviour against a teenage girl. His identity was revealed on Friday after a judge lifted an anonymity order.

Nick Price, head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said: “Although he spent time watching and sharing violent, racist, homophobic and antisemitic videos, these were not idle fantasies. He made a detailed plan to murder Muslims at a nearby mosque while disguised as an armed police officer, record the killings and escape.

"He stole his father’s car to carry out a reconnaissance mission, contacted a gun seller to try and secretly ship a weapon to the UK, and but for apprehension intended to carry out the attack.

“Despite his young age his beliefs and willingness to take violent action to propagate them are a threat to our society, and it is right that he has been sentenced today for those crimes."

