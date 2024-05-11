Leeds Corn Exchange: Teenager arrested as police investigate serious sexual assault in city centre
A teenager has been arrested following reports of a serious sexual assault in Leeds city centre.
Police are investigating following the report of a serious sexual offence on New Market Street in Leeds city centre last night (Friday, May 10). A cordon remains in place outside the entrance to the historic Leeds Corn Exchange building.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A 17-year-old male was arrested in connection with the report and remains in police custody at this time.