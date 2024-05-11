Leeds Corn Exchange: Teenager arrested as police investigate serious sexual assault in city centre

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
3 minutes ago
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A teenager has been arrested following reports of a serious sexual assault in Leeds city centre.

Police are investigating following the report of a serious sexual offence on New Market Street in Leeds city centre last night (Friday, May 10). A cordon remains in place outside the entrance to the historic Leeds Corn Exchange building.

A cordon remains in place outside the entrance to the historic Leeds Corn Exchange building. Picture: Tony JohnsonA cordon remains in place outside the entrance to the historic Leeds Corn Exchange building. Picture: Tony Johnson
A cordon remains in place outside the entrance to the historic Leeds Corn Exchange building. Picture: Tony Johnson

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “A 17-year-old male was arrested in connection with the report and remains in police custody at this time.

“The female victim is being supported by specially trained officers.”

Detectives from Leeds District Safeguarding Unit are continuing to make enquiries.

Related topics:LeedsWest Yorkshire Police