Harvey Aitken was left for dead by a hit-and-run driver, and faces a long road to recovery

A dad has launched a desperate plea after his teenage son was left for dead in a hit-and-run.

Harvey Aitken, 16, was cycling in Tyseley in Birmingham when he was involved in the collision, leaving him with a bleed on the brain.

The teen spent three weeks in hospital after he sustained serious injuries and has since struggled with speak impediment and memory loss.

Harvey could take up to two years to fully recover due to the seriousness of his injuries.

Now his dad Andrew has launched a public appeal for information, saying the incident has had a "profound impact on his life".

West Midlands Police have launched an urgent investigation and are trying to identify two cars involved in the incident.

Cops believe one car hit the teenager at 11.35pm on 9 July along Wharfdale Road before a second car stopped and flashed its headlights.

Officers are appealing for information regarding the driver of the second car, a Ford Focus, as they believe they will be able to explain what happened.

Andrew said: "Harvey has suffered a severe brain trauma as a result of this hit-and-run and we have been told it will take up to two years for him to fully recover.

"When I received the phone call at 3am that morning my heart sank, it is every parent’s worst nightmare.

"The whole family has been impacted by this incident, including Harvey's five siblings who were distressed to hear what had happened to their brother.

""We as his parents feared for his life and it has been such a battle for the family unit as a whole.

"I am appealing to anyone who saw or heard anything that night to please contact the police because the person responsible needs to be brought to justice. They left our 16-year-old son lying in the road for dead.

"Thankfully Harvey is a strong lad and a survivor but this incident has had a profound impact on his life."