Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A teenager has been stabbed several times near a McDonald's restaurant in Portsmouth - and three boys have been arrested.

The 16-year-old boy had stab wounds across his body as Hampshire police were called to Portsmouth Road, Cosham just before 7pm on Thursday, March 21. The area was cordoned off, including the McDonald's restaurant, as police investigated the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: "It was reported a 16-year-old boy had suffered small stab wounds to his arm, stomach and thigh. He has been taken to hospital for treatment, but his condition is not thought to be life-threatening.