Teenager verbally abused woman and tried to burn her before attempting to set fire to bus
A teenager boy verbally abused a woman and tried to burn her before attempting to set a bus on fire in Northampton.
The incident occurred between 3pm and 3.40pm on Thursday, November 23, on the top deck of the number one bus travelling between Northampton town centre and The Goldings. A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A teenage boy was inappropriate and verbally abusive towards a woman in her 20s before he attempted to burn her legs with a lighter and set fire to the bus.
“The boy, who is described as white, aged about 17, boarded the bus in Abington Street. He is described as 5ft 5ins and of an average build. He was wearing a blue tracksuit with his hood up, blue trainers and a balaclava.”
Witnesses to this incident or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 23000727267.