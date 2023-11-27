Police are appealing for witness to come forward after a woman was attacked on a bus

A teenager boy verbally abused a woman and tried to burn her before attempting to set a bus on fire in Northampton.

The incident occurred between 3pm and 3.40pm on Thursday, November 23, on the top deck of the number one bus travelling between Northampton town centre and The Goldings. A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A teenage boy was inappropriate and verbally abusive towards a woman in her 20s before he attempted to burn her legs with a lighter and set fire to the bus.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The boy, who is described as white, aged about 17, boarded the bus in Abington Street. He is described as 5ft 5ins and of an average build. He was wearing a blue tracksuit with his hood up, blue trainers and a balaclava.”