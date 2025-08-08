Police have confirmed that a skeleton found on a beach in Thornton Clevereys in Lancashire, near Blackppol is human remains | William Lailey / SWNS

A skeleton found on a UK beach is said to be human remains, police have confirmed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A skeleton found on a UK beach has been confirmed to be human. Teenagers made the gruesome discovery at Thornton Cleveleys, in Blackpool, Lancashire.

Officers were called just before 1.15pm on Thursday (August 7) to reports of skeletal remains in the sand. Lancashire Police have since launched an investigation, confirming on Friday that the remains are human.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force say they are now trying to identify the person as well as a cause of death and have urged anyone who filmed video footage on their mobile phones at the scene to avoid sharing the footage online.

Police have confirmed that a skeleton found on a beach in Thornton Clevereys in Lancashire, near Blackppol is human remains | William Lailey / SWNS

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We received a report of a skeleton being found on the beach in Thornton Cleveleys, shortly before 1.15pm on August 7. The remains have been confirmed to be human, and enquiries are ongoing to identify the deceased and find out how they died.

“We know that this attracted quite a bit of attention in the local area yesterday, and we want to thank the teenagers who reported this to us for their assistance and to the members of the public for their patience whilst our officers carried out their duties. There were, however, a number of people at the scene attempting to film.

"We want to use this time to remind you that there are real people affected by this, and ask that you please consider and respect that, and avoid sharing footage online. If you have any information to assist those enquiries, please call 101 quoting log 0632 of August 7.”