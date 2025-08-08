Teenagers find human skeleton on UK beach: Remains found in sand at Thornton Cleveleys, in Blackpool, Lancashire
A skeleton found on a UK beach has been confirmed to be human. Teenagers made the gruesome discovery at Thornton Cleveleys, in Blackpool, Lancashire.
Officers were called just before 1.15pm on Thursday (August 7) to reports of skeletal remains in the sand. Lancashire Police have since launched an investigation, confirming on Friday that the remains are human.
The force say they are now trying to identify the person as well as a cause of death and have urged anyone who filmed video footage on their mobile phones at the scene to avoid sharing the footage online.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We received a report of a skeleton being found on the beach in Thornton Cleveleys, shortly before 1.15pm on August 7. The remains have been confirmed to be human, and enquiries are ongoing to identify the deceased and find out how they died.
“We know that this attracted quite a bit of attention in the local area yesterday, and we want to thank the teenagers who reported this to us for their assistance and to the members of the public for their patience whilst our officers carried out their duties. There were, however, a number of people at the scene attempting to film.
"We want to use this time to remind you that there are real people affected by this, and ask that you please consider and respect that, and avoid sharing footage online. If you have any information to assist those enquiries, please call 101 quoting log 0632 of August 7.”