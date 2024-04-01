Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead in Leeds.

Police were called to a house on Tempest Road, Beeston, just after 1.15pm on Saturday (March 30).

A man has been charged with murder after a woman's body was found in a house on Tempest Road, Beeston, on March 30. Photo: National World.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They discovered the body of a woman, who received medical attention but was confirmed to have died at the scene.

A man was arrested on suspicion of murder. Police said at the time that the incident appeared to be "isolated" and that no other suspects were being sought as part of the investigation.