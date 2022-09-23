1. Harold Shipman

The UK’s most prolific convicted serial killer is Harold Shipman. He was jailed for life in January 2000 for murdering 15 patients while working in Hyde, Greater Manchester, though official predictions are that he killed between 215 and 260 people over a 23-year period in Hyde and Todmorden, West Yorkshire. In 1998, the doctor was arrested and charged with the murder of 81-year-old Kathleen Grundy after forging her will. Suspicions had been raised previously by another GP about the high death rate among Shipman’s patients. The full extent of his murderous career only became clear during Dame Janet Smith’s independent inquiry, which found that the GP probably killed up to 260 people. The inquiry made a number of recommendations in relation to the way doctors are overseen. Shipman murdered his victims with injections of diamorphine – the clinical name for heroin – after stockpiling vast amounts of the drug by falsely prescribing it as a painkiller for dying patients. The GP would usually call on his mainly elderly victims at their homes, often on a pretext, and dispense the deadly injections. Back at his surgery, he would falsify computer records to create bogus symptoms that would explain his victims’ deaths. Shipman killed himself in prison in 2004 at the age of 57.

Photo: Greater Manchester Police