Mathew Smith was given a restraining order after placing the tracker on his victim’s car

The victim of a stalker lost £55,000 in wages, never feels safe in her own home and says she just wants “my old life back again, to live in peace again”. She was terrified when she took her car for its MOT only to discover that a tracker had been installed to trace her movements - because she volunteered to help stop illegal fox hunting.

Mathew Smith.

The woman had already received threats and had her vehicles damaged during a hate campaign when she found out her Volkswagen motor was being monitored by a device installed by Ross Smith. She said she was left over £50,000 out of pocket, "chilled to the bone", feared she was constantly being watched and at risk of imminent attack.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the sinister store-bought device was discovered when she took her car for an MOT in October 2022 and the sim card inside it was traced by the police back to Smith. Prosecutors accept Smith was not responsible for making the threats or causing any damage. The 24-year-old, of Blaydon Avenue, Town End Farm, Sunderland, admitted stalking on the basis his actions related to installing and monitoring the gadget, to prevent harassment of members of a hunt.

Prosecutor Katie Spence told the court the victim volunteered for the Northumberland Hunt Watch and the tracking device was found on her car by a mechanic when she took her vehicle to a garage. The victim said in a statement she went from "enthusiastic and positive who was always laughing and smiling" to being "nervous, stressed, anxious and depressed". She added that threats, damage and torment went on for a year and it was "carefully planned and executed", which made her torment worse.

The woman said: "I am always looking over my shoulder and thinking when am I going to be assaulted. It has got to the stage now I sometimes think 'just get on with it'. I just want to live my life in peace and I shouldn't have to live like this." The victim said her home has been fitted with security and her letterbox is taped up to prevent attacks which she branded "embarrassing".

She added: "Home is my sanctuary, I should feel safe here but I'm not. I can't even go to the supermarket, I'm worried I'm going to come back and find the car smashed up. I drive multiple times around roundabouts and drive around back on myself, manoeuvres to make sure someone isn't following me. I have to keep checking my cars for trackers and bugs. The thought of him knowing all my movements, my routine, places I visit, where my friends and family live chills me to the bone. It feels like I'm being watched all the time by a dark, invisible, masked, entity and I have no control over it. It feels like he's always there, always watching me."

She added: "I just want my old life back again, to live in peace again." The victim estimated she lost £55,000 in wages and the cost of security.