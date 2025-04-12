Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A persistent shoplifter has been banned from entering a supermarket chain for the next two years.

Between August 30 and February 12 Freddie Farnie stole food and other products from two Tescos and a local shop.

Police Constable Julie Edwards said: “Farnie is a prolific shoplifter who regularly comes to our attention and is arrested. He can also become violent and his actions have caused considerable distress to shop workers.

“Farnie is now subject to the conditions of a strict court order and we will be quick to attend any incidents where he is reported to have breached the restrictions. Should this happen, he is likely to find himself back before the magistrates to answer for his behaviour.”

Freddie Farnie, 31, has been banned from every Tesco in the UK after being caught persistently shoplifting in Tunbridge Wells | Kent Police

Farnie’s targets were Tescos in London Road and Pembury Road in Tunbridge Wells in Kent, and some other shops in town. He also committed a theft in Faversham and assaulted a shop worker, assaulted four emergency workers and committed three criminal damages at Tonbridge police station.

Farnie, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with multiple offences. The 31-year-old pleaded guilty at Medway Magistrates' Court on April 4 and was sentenced to a community order for 18 months, and will have to complete 150 hours of unpaid work.

Farnie was also given a drug rehabilitation requirement for nine months, must compensate his victims and pay £85 in costs to the court. Farnie’s criminal actions also led officers to apply for a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) at the time he was sentenced.

The order was granted and bans him from entering any Tesco and a local shop in Silverdale Road, Tunbridge Wells. In addition he is not allowed to consume alcohol or possess an opened bottle or can containing alcohol in a public place, other than at licensed premises. If he breaches these conditions he is liable to a fine and may be sent to prison.