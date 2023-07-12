A teacher who was stabbed at a secondary school in Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire has released a statement. This comes days after he was named locally as Jamie Sansom. A 15-year-old boy has been charged with attempted wounding with intent and possession of a bladed article on school premises.

In the lengthy statement, Sansom said he ‘can’t comment in detail’ over what happened, but also dismissed misinformation, saying he was not intervening in a fight between students that ultimately led to the incident.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He also said that he hopes to be back in the classroom before the summer holidays start whilst thanking his colleagues and the parents at Tewkesbury Academy who have taken the time to reach out saying it ‘meant a lot’.

He said: “On police advice, I can’t comment in detail about what happened, but I do want to address some misinformation which has been circulating in coverage of yesterday’s incident. It is simply not true to say that I was intervening in a fight between students.

“In my view, there was no point at which Tewkesbury students faced any direct threat. I am pleased to say that I am recovering well. I was well looked after at Gloucester Royal, and by the police, and I’m grateful for that.

“My thanks to everyone who helped put me on the road to what is expected to be a full recovery. I have received more than one hundred messages of support, which has been a big boost.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It was hugely uplifting to know I had that support behind me, and I want to thank all of my colleagues and the parents at Tewkesbury Academy who have taken the time to reach out. It has meant a lot.

Jamie Sansom was stabbed at Tewkesbury Academy this week