A woman has been arrested after crashing her car through the wall of a primary school in Liverpool. Police were called to The Beacon Primary School in Everton at about 8.30am on Monday, after reports of the collision. Thankfully no one was present in the area at the time of the crash.

A white Mercedes appeared to have gone through the wall of the school in Heyworth Street and could be seen inside a classroom. A Merseyside Police spokesman said a 39-year-old woman from Walton, Liverpool, had been arrested on suspicion of drug driving and careless driving.

A car crashed through the classroom wall of Everton primary school. Image: Ian Fairbrother

Thankfully no one was present in the area at the time of the crash, which took place shortly before the school was due to open. A passenger in the car suffered a minor injury and the driver was assessed at the scene, police said.