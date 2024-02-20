Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A shopping centre in east London has been evacuated after a suspected stabbing on Tuesday afternoon (February 20). The Metropolitan Police said officers were called at 12.54pm to reports of an injured man in The Brewery in Romford.

The Brewery said that the premises are currently closed while investigation into the incident is underway. A spokesperson said: “We can confirm that a serious incident took place at The Brewery earlier today. The situation is under police investigation and we are therefore unable to comment any further."

A police spokesperson said a witness reported seeing a man with a knife injury to the back as they believe the stabbing took place inside a shopping centre stairwell. The victim has been taken to an east London hospital.