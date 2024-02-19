Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman has been arrested after two people were injured when a car reversed at a crowd of people and flipped onto its roof - narrowly avoiding a man's head. The shocking incident - which was caught on camera - saw a group of people crowding around a red Volkswagen Golf, kicking at its doors and headlights.

It then reverses at speed towards a man who was stood in front of a parked car around 20 metres behind the Golf. While it was reversing, the man moves out of the way and falls to the floor, but the Golf hits the stationary car and flips, narrowly missing his head as he lays on the road.

Mobile phone footage captured the disorder, which occurred outside The Cock pub in Bartley Green, Birmingham, just after midnight on Saturday morning (February 17). Two women were taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life-changing, West Midlands Police said. No further injuries had been reported. The force said its officers attended the scene and arrested a woman on suspicion of dangerous driving.

A spokesperson said: "We’re investigating a disorder in Jiggins Lane, Bartley Green, which happened just after midnight today (Saturday). We understand during the incident a car landed on its roof after colliding with another vehicle. Two women were taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life-changing. No one else has reported any injuries to us. Officers attended and arrested a woman on suspicion of dangerous driving and she remains in custody this afternoon."