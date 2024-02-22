Rochdale: Man & woman found dead at house in The Woods - police investigation launched
Police have launched an investigation after an elderly couple was found dead at a house in Rochdale. A major emergency response was reportedly seen on the quiet cul-de-sac on The Woods, Rochdale on Wednesday afternoon with the presence of fire crews, paramedics, and officials from gas distribution company Cadent.
In a statement, Greater Manchester Police said: "On Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at around 2pm, officers were called to a concern for welfare of an elderly man and woman at a property on The Woods, Rochdale. Emergency services attended the scene and sadly, a 74-year-old man and 75-year-old woman were pronounced deceased at the scene. Their loved ones have since been informed. A scene remains in place at the property while officers conduct further enquiries."
A Home Office post mortem will now take place and Greater Manchester Police files will now be passed to the coroner.
