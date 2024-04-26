Roe had scoped out the van and then stole it with the owner still inside

The victim was working in the back of his van when he heard someone get in the driver’s seat. Within seconds the van was moving and the worker had to jump out of the side door, causing pain to his leg. His tools spilled out onto the road, narrowly missing other vehicles, as the thief – 36-year-old William Roe – sped off.

Roe was caught on CCTV scoping out the van before he stole it from Victoria Square, Worksop, shortly before 2.45pm on February 22, 2024. He went on to drive the van dangerously, overtaking at speed and going the wrong side of keep left bollards, putting other road users and pedestrians at risk. The van was found a few minutes later in Waverley Way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following inquiries, including trawling through CCTV, police tracked down and arrested Roe and he was charged. Roe, of Cavendish Road, Worksop, appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on Friday, April 19. He pleaded guilty to theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, criminal damage, and possession of the Class B drug Mamba. Roe also pleaded guilty to a charge of robbery.

This related to when he entered a store in Memorial Avenue, Worksop, on March 15, 2022, took bottles of vodka and threatened staff when they challenged him before he left without making payment. Roe was jailed for three years. He was also banned from driving for three-and-a-half years and must pass an extended driving test before he is eligible to drive again.