Thieves steal large amount of chocolate after raiding lorry
Police are investigating after half pallet loads of chocolate boxes were stolen from a lorry
A large amount of chocolate was stolen after thieves raided a lorry which was parked up in Desborough, North Northamptonshire.
The incident took place in Eagle Avenue, just off Bear Way near the BP fuel station, earlier this week and has just been revealed by officers investigating the crime.
Northamptonshire Police said the incident took place between 11.30pm on November 14 and 11.50pm on November 15. Half pallet loads of boxes containing chocolates were taken in the theft.
Witnesses, anyone with information or anyone who saw something suspicious should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 23000706363.