Thomas Cashman was found unanimously guilty of murder by a jury last week

The man who shot and killed nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel at her home last year will be sentenced for her murder today.

Thomas Cashman, 34, was found guilty by a jury last week of fatally shooting the schoolgirl as he chased a convicted drug dealer into her Liverpool home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 34-year-old admitted being a “high-level” cannabis dealer but denied being the gunman in the incident, which also injured Olivia’s mother Cheryl Korbel, 46, and Joseph Nee, the intended target, in Dovecot on 22 August 2022.

Cashman was found guilty of murder, attempted murder, wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm to Olivia’s mother and two charges of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life by a jury at Manchester Crown Court last week.

Thomas Cashman has been found guilty of murdering nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel (Photo: Merseyside Police)

During the 19-day trial, the jury heard Cashman admitted operating as a cannabis dealer in the area and that he had been “scoping out” Nee, who has several previous convictions, on the day of the shooting.

The court heard how Cashman lay in wait for him, armed with two guns, as he watched a football match at the house of a friend. Footage played to the jury showed the gunman chasing Nee, 36, up Kingsheath Avenue and firing three shots.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The court was told that an injured Nee ran towards the open door of Olivia’s family home, after Ms Korbel came out to see what the noise was. The schoolgirl ran downstairs after hearing shots outside, saying “I’m scared mummy, I’m scared”, and the fatal shot was fired through the front door.

The bullet hit Ms Korbel in the wrist as she tried to shut the door before striking Olivia in the chest. The gunman then fled the scene, running across back gardens.

Cashman, a father-of-two, denied being at the scene of the crime and said around the time of the shooting he had been at a friend’s house where he counted £10,000 in cash and smoked a spliff.

During his evidence, he told the court: “I’m not a killer, I’m a dad.” But a woman who had a fling with Cashman told the jury he came to her house after the shooting, where he changed his clothes and she heard him say he had “done Joey”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cashman told the court she was a “woman scorned” and accused her of lying because she wanted to “ruin” his life.

Cheryl Korbel, mother of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, outside Manchester Crown Court after Thomas Cashman was found guilty (Photo: PA)

Merseyside Police senior investigating officer Detective Superintendent Mark Baker said: “When he (Cashman) found out that he had shot an innocent young girl, he should have had the courage to stand up and come forward.

“Instead, he chose to lie low despite the fact that he was a dad himself. He is not worthy of walking the streets of Merseyside, and neither are those who think they can bring fear or intimidation to our communities through use of firearms.”

Ms Korbel said she was “ecstatic” as she left court following the conclusion of the trial. There were gasps and tears from Olivia’s family, and her mother clutched a teddy as the verdicts were returned.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cashman wiped away tears in the dock and turned to his family in the public gallery behind, shaking his head. He will be sentenced by Mrs Justice Yip at Manchester Crown Court on Monday (3 April).