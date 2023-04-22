For the curious.
NationalWorldTV
Matthew Mohan-Hickson
2 minutes ago

A serving member of the armed forces has been charged by counter-terrorismpolice with offences under the Official Secrets Act.

Thomas Newsome, 36, was charged on Friday (21 April) with offences contrary to section 2 and section 8 of the Official Secrets Act 1989, Scotland Yard said. He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (22 April).

The Metropolitan Police said he was initially arrested on Tuesday (18 April) and detained under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act 1984. A warrant of further detention was obtained on Thursday (20 April), allowing police to detain him until Saturday.

Westminster Magistrates’ Court. Picture: CARLOS JASSO/AFP via Getty ImagesWestminster Magistrates’ Court. Picture: CARLOS JASSO/AFP via Getty Images
Westminster Magistrates’ Court. Picture: CARLOS JASSO/AFP via Getty Images

More to follow.

