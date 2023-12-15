Three men have been arrested after an altercation on Whitburn cliffs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Three men have been arrested and a man was taken to hospital after falling from a clifftop following an 'altercation' in Whitburn. Northumbria Police said four men had been involved in an altercation where one of the men had fallen approximately 20ft onto Whitburn Beach.

Three of the men have been arrested on suspicion of affray and are currently in police custody. The fourth man was transported to hospital with injuries that are described as serious but non-life-threatening.

Advertisement

Advertisement