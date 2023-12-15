Three arrested after man falls 20ft off Whitburn cliffs following 'altercation'
Three men have been arrested after an altercation on Whitburn cliffs
Three men have been arrested and a man was taken to hospital after falling from a clifftop following an 'altercation' in Whitburn. Northumbria Police said four men had been involved in an altercation where one of the men had fallen approximately 20ft onto Whitburn Beach.
Three of the men have been arrested on suspicion of affray and are currently in police custody. The fourth man was transported to hospital with injuries that are described as serious but non-life-threatening.
Police have now urged anyone with information to come forward to assist them in their investigation. They can contact the police via 101 or the ‘report’ pages of Northumbria police website, quoting log NP-20231215-0194.
