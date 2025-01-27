Three arrested after Birmingham pub stabbing at Navigation Inn Wetherspoons

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

27th Jan 2025, 8:09am
Three men have been arrested after a pub stabbing left people in hospital.

Officers were called to the Navigation Inn Wetherspoon pub in Birmingham at around 11.15pm on Saturday, West Midlands Police said.

Two men and a woman were taken to hospital with stab wounds, where they remain, the force said.

The Navigation Inn, Wharf Road, Birmingham The Navigation Inn, Wharf Road, Birmingham
The Navigation Inn, Wharf Road, Birmingham | Google

Both of the men were subsequently arrested. A 19-year-old man was also arrested just after midnight when officers chased him in a vehicle.

He remains in custody on suspicion of attempted murder, police said.

A West Midlands Police statement said: “We’ve arrested three men after three people were injured in a stabbing at a pub in Birmingham.

“We were called to the Navigation Inn on Wharf Road in Kings Norton at around 11.15pm [on Saturday]. We’re carrying out CCTV and house-to-house inquiries as the investigation continues. Anyone with information, including CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage from the area, should get in touch.”

