Three men have been arrested after a pub stabbing left people in hospital.

Officers were called to the Navigation Inn Wetherspoon pub in Birmingham at around 11.15pm on Saturday, West Midlands Police said.

Two men and a woman were taken to hospital with stab wounds, where they remain, the force said.

The Navigation Inn, Wharf Road, Birmingham | Google

Both of the men were subsequently arrested. A 19-year-old man was also arrested just after midnight when officers chased him in a vehicle.

He remains in custody on suspicion of attempted murder, police said.

A West Midlands Police statement said: “We’ve arrested three men after three people were injured in a stabbing at a pub in Birmingham.

“We were called to the Navigation Inn on Wharf Road in Kings Norton at around 11.15pm [on Saturday]. We’re carrying out CCTV and house-to-house inquiries as the investigation continues. Anyone with information, including CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage from the area, should get in touch.”