Three inmates charged with murder after man killed in HMP Fosse Way
Shaan Karim, 38, Thierry Robinson, 21, and Ashirie Smith, 18, have all been charged with murder at HMP Fosse Way. Two men, aged 27, and 28, arrested on suspicion of murder, have been released under investigation.
A sixth man, aged 35, arrested on suspicion of murder was also previously released under investigation.
Police were contacted on Tuesday after a 31-year-old man, who was an inmate at the prison, was found unresponsive in his cell. East Midlands Ambulance Service attended. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Karim, Robinson and Smith have been remanded into custody and are due to appear at Leicester Magistrates’ Court today.
HMP Fosse Way is Britain’s newest prison and opened last June. It is a category C prison and can house 1,715 prisoners. It was claimed to be based on a design to help cut crime, rehabilitate offenders and boost the local economy, and when it opened was declared to include innovations to bolster security and cut crime behind bars – as well as help prisoners find work, which is known to cut their chances of reoffending.