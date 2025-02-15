Three Horsehoes Kent: Woman in 40s shot dead at pub as manhunt launched for gunman

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

15th Feb 2025, 10:17am
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A woman was shot dead at a pub - and the man responsible is on the loose.

Kent Police were called just after 7pm last night to the Three Horseshoes in Knockholt, near Sevenoaks.

A woman in her 40s had suffered what the force at first called “serious injuries” but has now confirmed they led to her death.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A police cordon outside the Three Horseshoes pub in Knockholt, Sevenoaks in Kent, after emergency services were called just after 7pm on Friday amid reports a woman had suffered serious injuries. A male suspect fled the scene and is yet to be found. Picture date: Saturday February 15, 2025. PA Photo. See PA story POLICE Kent. Photo credit should read: Gareth Fuller/PA WireA police cordon outside the Three Horseshoes pub in Knockholt, Sevenoaks in Kent, after emergency services were called just after 7pm on Friday amid reports a woman had suffered serious injuries. A male suspect fled the scene and is yet to be found. Picture date: Saturday February 15, 2025. PA Photo. See PA story POLICE Kent. Photo credit should read: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
A police cordon outside the Three Horseshoes pub in Knockholt, Sevenoaks in Kent, after emergency services were called just after 7pm on Friday amid reports a woman had suffered serious injuries. A male suspect fled the scene and is yet to be found. Picture date: Saturday February 15, 2025. PA Photo. See PA story POLICE Kent. Photo credit should read: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire | Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

A police statement says: “She was declared deceased at the scene and a murder investigation is underway. Her next of kin has been informed. As part of enquiries, officers attended the Dartford Crossing where a vehicle linked to the incident was recovered, alongside a firearm. Enquiries are ongoing to identify and locate all persons potentially involved.”

Witnesses told KentOnline that gunshots were heard, which is now confirmed by police. A police tent was put up near the pub and forensic teams were also sent to the scene.

A police cordon outside the Three Horseshoes pub in Knockholt, Sevenoaks in Kent, after emergency services were called just after 7pm on Friday amid reports a woman had suffered serious injuries. A male suspect fled the scene and is yet to be found. Picture date: Saturday February 15, 2025. PA Photo. See PA story POLICE Kent. Photo credit should read: Gareth Fuller/PA WireA police cordon outside the Three Horseshoes pub in Knockholt, Sevenoaks in Kent, after emergency services were called just after 7pm on Friday amid reports a woman had suffered serious injuries. A male suspect fled the scene and is yet to be found. Picture date: Saturday February 15, 2025. PA Photo. See PA story POLICE Kent. Photo credit should read: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire
A police cordon outside the Three Horseshoes pub in Knockholt, Sevenoaks in Kent, after emergency services were called just after 7pm on Friday amid reports a woman had suffered serious injuries. A male suspect fled the scene and is yet to be found. Picture date: Saturday February 15, 2025. PA Photo. See PA story POLICE Kent. Photo credit should read: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire | Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

The woman was tended to by South East Coast Ambulance Service paramedics. Police have launched a manhunt for the perpetrator, saying: “The suspect, a man who is believed to be known to the victim, left the area and is currently outstanding. Enquiries to locate him and to establish the full circumstances are ongoing.”

A statement on the pub's Facebook page says: "The Three Horseshoes will be CLOSED today Saturday 15th February following a tragic incident outside the pub last night, sorry for any inconvenience. Hopefully we will be open on Sunday as usual x thank you."

Related topics:South East Coast Ambulance ServiceFacebook
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice