A woman was shot dead at a pub - and the man responsible is on the loose.

Kent Police were called just after 7pm last night to the Three Horseshoes in Knockholt, near Sevenoaks.

A woman in her 40s had suffered what the force at first called “serious injuries” but has now confirmed they led to her death.

A police cordon outside the Three Horseshoes pub in Knockholt, Sevenoaks in Kent, after emergency services were called just after 7pm on Friday amid reports a woman had suffered serious injuries. A male suspect fled the scene and is yet to be found. Picture date: Saturday February 15, 2025. PA Photo. See PA story POLICE Kent. Photo credit should read: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire | Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

A police statement says: “She was declared deceased at the scene and a murder investigation is underway. Her next of kin has been informed. As part of enquiries, officers attended the Dartford Crossing where a vehicle linked to the incident was recovered, alongside a firearm. Enquiries are ongoing to identify and locate all persons potentially involved.”

Witnesses told KentOnline that gunshots were heard, which is now confirmed by police. A police tent was put up near the pub and forensic teams were also sent to the scene.

The woman was tended to by South East Coast Ambulance Service paramedics. Police have launched a manhunt for the perpetrator, saying: “The suspect, a man who is believed to be known to the victim, left the area and is currently outstanding. Enquiries to locate him and to establish the full circumstances are ongoing.”

A statement on the pub's Facebook page says: "The Three Horseshoes will be CLOSED today Saturday 15th February following a tragic incident outside the pub last night, sorry for any inconvenience. Hopefully we will be open on Sunday as usual x thank you."