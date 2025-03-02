Three teenage girls have been charged with manslaughter after a 75-year-old man died in north London.

The man, named on Saturday (March 1) as Fredi Rivero, was attacked on Seven Sisters Road in Islington at about 11.35pm on Thursday (February 27), the Metropolitan Police said.

He was treated by officers and paramedics at the scene but died in hospital on Friday (February 28).

Three teenage girls, aged 14, 16 and 17, were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH) before the man’s death but have now been charged with manslaughter.

A special post-mortem examination will be held in due course. The man is thought to be a Bolivian national.

The girls, who cannot be named because of their age, will appear at Highbury Magistrates’ Court on Monday (March 3), the force said.

Anyone with information that could help police has been asked to call 101 or contact @MetCC on X, quoting CAD 8184/27Feb, or to contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.