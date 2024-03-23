Breaking

Three teenagers charged after 16-year-old stabbed near McDonald's

Police investigating a brutal attack in which a 16-year-old boy was stabbed have charged three teenagers from Portsmouth.
By Joe Buncle
4 minutes ago
Three teenagers have been charged after a 16-year-old boy was seriously assaulted in Cosham in Portsmouth. As previously reported, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers were called just before 7pm on Thursday 21 March after the boy was assaulted.

Police have cordoned off Cosham McDonald's as they investigate a serious incident.Police have cordoned off Cosham McDonald's as they investigate a serious incident.
He was treated for stab wounds to his arm, stomach and thigh. He remains in hospital and his condition is described as stable.

Three teenage boys, two aged 16 and one aged 17 all from Portsmouth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have been charged with possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and causing grievous bodily harm with intent. They are due to appear at Southampton Magistrates Court today (23 March).

