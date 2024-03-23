Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Three teenagers have been charged after a 16-year-old boy was seriously assaulted in Cosham in Portsmouth. As previously reported, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers were called just before 7pm on Thursday 21 March after the boy was assaulted.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have cordoned off Cosham McDonald's as they investigate a serious incident.

He was treated for stab wounds to his arm, stomach and thigh. He remains in hospital and his condition is described as stable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad