A Northampton man has been jailed after threatening victims with a screwdriver during an attempted robbery. Joseph Delaney, previously of Lennox Walk, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Monday (April 8) where he pleaded guilty to burglary and was sentenced.

The 43-year-old knocked on a door in Helmdon Crescent at about 10pm on October 4, 2023 claiming that his mother had suffered a heart attack and needed medical attention, according to police.

The two men inside were suspicious due to the information Delaney was providing and refused to open the door. At this point, Delaney became aggressive, attempting to break into the property by smashing the door in and demanding the occupants hand over money. Police were called and Delaney was arrested a short time later and subsequently charged with aggravated burglary.

Lead Investigator, Detective Constable Megan Arrieta, said: “Joseph Delaney is a dangerous man, and so I am pleased to see him jailed and taken off our streets in Northamptonshire. This was a really terrifying ordeal for the two victims and I want to thank them for their support during this investigation. They have shown bravery and dignity throughout and I hope that the conclusion of this case allows them to put this incident behind them. Tackling serious violence remains a priority for Northamptonshire Police and I am pleased that we have managed to bring Delaney to justice and get a good outcome for these two men.”