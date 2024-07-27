Top row: Jarrow men Youssef Wynne (left) and Josh Hawthorn. Bottom row: Kenneth Fawcett and John Wandless. | Northumbria Police

Two Jarrow men have been jailed for life following a number of chemical attacks in the North East.

Four men have been handed life sentences and must serve a minimum combined term of 118 years behind bars following a number of chemical attacks that led to the murder of a Gateshead man.

Shortly after 11pm on August 20, 2023, police were alerted via the ambulance service that a man had been assaulted at an address on Eighton Terrace, in Wrekenton.

It was reported that two offenders had approached the property and knocked on the front door.

When 26-year-old Andrew Foster answered the door, they proceeded to spray him in the face and steal from within the address.

Top row: Jarrow men Youssef Wynne (left) and Josh Hawthorn. Bottom row: Kenneth Fawcett and John Wandless. | Northumbria Police

Andrew was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries as he struggled to breathe but despite the best efforts of medical professionals, he sadly passed away a short time later after suffering a cardiac arrest.

A police investigation led to officers mapping out a series of connected incidents from days leading up to Andrew’s murder.

Extensive CCTV, house-to-house and telecoms inquiries revealed a group had been linked to three corrosive substance attacks in almost identical circumstances between August 9 and 16.

The spree of attacks saw Kenneth Fawcett carry out planned ‘drug taxings’ at properties in Hebburn, Jarrow and South Shields – aided by John Wandless.

The gang carried out a spate of chemical attacks in South Tyneside and Gateshead. | Northumbria Police

They left a number of victims requiring medical treatment - including a Jarrow woman, who was not an intended target, to lose her eye.

Through their inquiries, police went on to identify ringleader Youssef Wynne and his associate Josh Hawthorn, both from Jarrow, as orchestrating the attacks in a effort to intimidate rival drug dealers and steal their supply.

All four suspects were arrested and charged in connection with the investigation, including for Andrew’s murder.

Despite all four denying the charges against them, they were found guilty following a five-week trial at Newcastle Crown Court on June 13.

On Friday, July 26, all four were back in court where they were sentenced as follows:

Youssef Wynne, 39, of Wuppertal Court, Jarrow, was jailed for life with a minimum of 33 years for murder, robbery, assault causing actual bodily harm, causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and two counts of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.

Josh Hawthorn, 22 of Ashfield, Jarrow, was jailed for life with a minimum of 22 years for murder and robbery.

Kenneth Fawcett, 33, of Balkwell Avenue, North Shields was jailed for life with a minimum of 32 years for murder, robbery, causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and two counts of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.

John Wandless, 33, of no fixed abode, was jailed for life with a minimum of 31 years for murder, robbery, causing grievous bodily harm with intent and two counts of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm. He previously admitted handling a stolen VW Golf and arson for destroying the car.

Speaking after the sentencing, Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Tam Fowler, said: “As ever, our thoughts remain with Andrew’s loved ones, as well as with the other victims involved in these reckless attacks.

“This was a truly shocking spate which saw Fawcett, Hawthorn, Wandless and Wynne act together to intimidate and cause serious harm to their intended targets.

“Not only that, but they’ve continued to deny their involvement, without showing a hint of remorse for their victims throughout the investigation.

Andy Foster died following an ammonia attack in Gateshead. | Northumbria Police/Family handout

“This meant that Andrew’s family – and the survivors from the other attacks – had to sit through a lengthy trial at court, causing them further pain and upset.

“While no result will ever take away the suffering they have caused, I hope the sentences handed out today will bring a sense of closure and comfort knowing the attackers will spend a significant period behind bars.

