Skeletal remains found buried beneath a home in Ireland have been confirmed as those of missing woman Tina Satchwell.

Skeletal remains found buried beneath a home in Ireland have been confirmed as those of missing woman Tina Satchwell, the PA news agency understands. Irish police investigating the disappearance of Ms Satchwell found skeletal remains at the home in Youghal, Co Cork earlier this week.

A man in his 50s was arrested following the discovery. Ms Satchwell, originally from Fermoy, was 45 when last seen alive, and has been missing from her home in Youghal since March 2017.

A major search operation began at a house and surrounding grounds in Youghal on Tuesday. The human remains were found late on Wednesday, the Irish police service An Garda Siochana said.

They were removed on Thursday and taken to Cork University Hospital where they were examined further, including for DNA analysis. A man in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday and released on Wednesday without charge.

Gardai said a man in his 50s was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of murder following the discovery of the human remains. He is being held at a Co Cork Garda station. As well as the search at the property in Youghal, gardai said a second search had been carried out at a location between Youghal and Killeagh in Co Cork.