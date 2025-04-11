Tommy Robinson begins appeal after contempt of court sentence - what is his argument?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tommy Robinson’s lawyer has argued that his prison sentence should be cut short - due to the impact it’s having on his mental health.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was jailed for 18 months in October last year after admitting 10 breaches of a High Court order made in 2021. The order barred the 42-year-old from repeating false allegations against a Syrian refugee who successfully sued him for libel.

Robinson attended today’s (April 11) hearing via video link from HMP Woodhill in Milton Keynes, in a grey jumper.

The Solicitor General opposes the appeal, which is being heard at the Royal Courts of Justice in London. The hearing is taking place before the Lady Chief Justice Baroness Carr, Lord Justice Edis and Lord Justice Warby.

Tommy Robinson outside Folkestone Police Station

His barrister, Alisdair Williamson KC, has claimed that Robinson’s 18-month prison sentence should be reduced as his segregation while in custody is having a “demonstrable effect” on his mental health. He told the court that Robinson suffers from ADHD and “complex post-traumatic stress disorder”, which has not mixed well with his prison segregation.

“Mr Justice Johnson acknowledged that - there could be an effect on Mr Yaxley-Lennon’s mental health and, along with other factors, he reduced the sentence he was going to impose by one sixth, four months.

“But he did not have before him this additional factor, which in of itself means that the conditions that Mr Yaxley-Lennon faces are more onerous. He is being kept safe by the authorities in segregation, but being kept safe is making him ill, and more ill than Mr Justice Johnson could have foreseen on the basis of the information before him.

“We invite this court to interfere with that order to reduce the sentence imposed.”

As it stands, Robinson will be released from prison on July 26.

Sentencing Robinson last year at Woolwich Crown Court, Mr Justice Johnson said his contempt of court breaches were not “accidental, negligent or merely reckless” and added that the “custodial threshold is amply crossed.”