A man has died after three people were stabbed in Toxteth in what police believe was a targeted attack.

A man has died after three people were stabbed in Toxteth. Merseyside Police received reports that two men and a woman had sustained stab and slash wounds during an incident inside a communal area of a block of flats at the corner of Upper Warwick Street and Hillaby Close at around 1pm on Sunday.

Emergency services attended and all three people were taken to hospital, however, one of the victims - a 28-year-old man - was pronounced dead at hospital. The other male victim, aged in his 30s, remains in hospital in a critical condition and the female victim, also in her 30s, remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition. Merseyside Police believe the attack to be 'targeted' and say the male suspect is known to the victims. An investigation is now under way and a road closure is currently in place at the scene as officers look to gather CCTV from the area.

At around 1pm on December 10, Merseyside Police received reports that two men and one woman had sustained stab and slash wounds during an incident inside a communal area of a block of flats at the corner of Upper Warwick Street and Hillaby Close. Photo: Google Street View

Detective Chief Inspector Allison Woods said: “We are determined to find the male responsible for this attack and we will be relentless in our pursuit. The local community will be concerned by this incident, but please be assured that our investigation is ongoing to find him and remove him from our streets. We understand the devastating impact that knife crime can have on individuals, families, and wider communities and our work to educate people of all ages of the dangers they pose continues. We are continuing to appeal for information and if you live in the area or were driving past at the time, please review your CCTV or dashcam footage to see if you captured anything significant. Our officers remain in the area to reassure residents and to continue with the early stages of this investigation.”