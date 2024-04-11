In 2021 motor insurers Direct Line carried out special research into stolen cars that were being shipped abroad from the UK. They found stolen vehicles worth £2.96 million had been located at three UK ports during the year – a 112 per cent increase on 2020. Range Rovers made up nearly two fifths (38 per cent) of all cars taken by convicted car thieves, which suggests a rise in cars stolen to order Cyprus was the most commonly identified destination for the vehicles, with 37% of them heading there. A fifth (19 per cent) were destined for the Democratic Republic of Congo, while Ghana (11 per cent) and the UAE (six per cent) were other common destinations. Vehicle theft has risen alarmingly over recent years. Yet Direct Line found only 60% of cars have car alarms, while 38% have steering locks and just 17% have GPS trackers. Vehicles parked in public car parks were most likely to attract the attention of car thieves. Worryingly, the second most likely place for a car to be targeted was found to be on-street parking immediately outside the owner’s property.