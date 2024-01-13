Tristan Sherry: Teen, 17, charged with murder of suspected gunman in Blanchardstown

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of Tristan Sherry

A 17-year-old boy has appeared before Dublin District Court charged with the murder of Tristan Sherry at a Blanchardstown restaurant on Christmas Eve. The teen, who cannot be named because he is a minor, is the fourth person to be charged in relation to the attack on Mr Sherry.

Detective Garda Tom McCarrick told the court that the boy was arrested on Friday (January 12) in the presence of his mother and charged under caution on Saturday (January 13). The court heard the boy made no reply to the charge.

Mr Sherry, a suspected gunman in an attack on another man that night, was killed in the incident at Browne’s Steakhouse in Blanchardstown at around 8pm on December 24. A second man, 48-year-old Jason Hennessy Snr, who was shot and seriously injured during the attack died 11 days later in hospital.