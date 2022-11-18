Police scrambed to the scene in Queen’s Road, Twickenham, south-west London, to reports of a stabbing.

A man is in hospital fighting after being stabbed in leafy south-west London this morning, 18 November.

Police scrambled to the scene in Queen’s Road, Twickenham, after getting reports of a knife attack. Officers found the man - thought to be in his 40s - with life threatening injuries at around 10am. Paramedics and the air ambulance rushed the man to hospital where he remains.

Have police arrested anyone?

Met Police officers arrested two men at the scene on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. One of the suspects was also taken to hospital with a back injured, while the other has been placed in custody. Scotland Yard said enquiries are ongoing.

The air ambulance rushes the victim to hospital after the stabbing in Twickenham. Credit: SamoAK47

Cllr Gareth Roberts, Richmond Council leader, said: “There was a knife related incident in Queen’s Road Twickenham this morning. Unfortunately an unsubstantiated rumour that the perpetrator is at large is causing fear and distress. I have received assurances from Met Police Twickenham that this is not the case. All persons are accounted for.”

