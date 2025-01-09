Two arrested for murder after baby dies in hospital after cardiac arrest in Rugby

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

2 minutes ago
A man and woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a baby died in hospital.

The pair, from Rugby in Warwickshire, were held after the one-year-old baby died on Tuesday.

Police were told at 4.37am that day that a baby had gone into cardiac arrest at a house in New Bilton in the town. The baby, who has not been identified, was taken to hospital but could not be saved and sadly died.

A 24-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man were later arrested on suspicion of murder.

Anyone with information can contact Warwickshire Police by clicking here or calling 101. Quote incident number 39 of January 7.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

