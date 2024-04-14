Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Emergency services were called to a Peugeot 408 in collision with a Suzuki GSR750 motorbike on a busy Wigan Road at the junction at around 7.15pm on Saturday (April 13). The rider and passenger were unseated and suffered serious injuries because of the impact.

A 21-year-old man died at the scene.

Despite the best attempts of medical professionals, the other person, a 56-year-old man also died a short time later in hospital from his injuries. The driver of the vehicle, a 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and causing serious injury by careless driving.

He remains in custody for questioning.

PC Philip Drummond from Greater Manchester Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said; “This is another extremely upsetting and tragic collision that has happened in recent days in Wigan and our thoughts remains with their loved ones.

“Our inquiries are ongoing and continuing at pace from last night and we are now appealing to the local community to come forward if they saw anything or have access to doorbell or dashcam CCTV to help us establish further the moments leading up to the collision.

“I’d like to thank residents in the area for their continued understanding and co-operation whilst we worked overnight and today at the scene along with other emergency services colleagues.