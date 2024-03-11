Two police officers injured as brawl involving balaclava-clad thugs breaks out on Scottish street
Two police officers were injured after a mass brawl involving a “large group of men” broke out on a Scottish street.
Cops were called to a disturbance in Links Street, Kirkcaldy, at around 2.30pm on Saturday (March 9). Two officers were injured during the fracas, which involved several men in balaclavas, but did not require hospital treatment.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A 24-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident. He is due to appear in court at a later date. An investigation is now underway to trace all the individuals involved.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.30pm on Saturday, March 9, 2024, police were called to a report of a disturbance involving a large group of men in Links Street, Kirkcaldy.
“Officers attended and a 24-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and was released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date.
“Two officers were injured during the disturbance however did not require hospital treatment and enquiries are ongoing to identify and trace individuals involved.”