Two women charged after videos of toddler vaping posted on social media

Two women have been charged after videos of a toddler vaping were posted on social media. Police Scotland said the child involved is “safe and well” and the two 19-year-old women were charged on Saturday (March 30).

The footage, reportedly filmed in Ayrshire and released by The Daily Record, showed a toddler, thought to be aged between one and two, inhaling from a pink vape as adults watch. Another video showed the youngster coughing after using the vape.

The SNP MSP, who is also the Scottish community safety minister, said: “I was horrified to watch the footage of a toddler vaping on social media. Vapes are not harmless and contain nicotine and dangerous toxins that could damage young developing lungs. I would hope this is an isolated incident and most responsible parents would know the dangers involved.

“I have had concerns for several years with the increase of youth vaping, especially with the attractive different flavours and the accessibility of disposable vapes. The Scottish Government is bringing in welcome legislation to ban disposable vapes next year.”

Sheila Duffy, chief executive of charity Action on Smoking and Health (Ash) Scotland, said: “Most e-cigarettes contain high levels of nicotine as well as toxic chemicals that have not been safety tested for inhalation.

“E-cigarettes present particular risks for children and all vaping products should be kept out of their reach. Nicotine is addictive and adversely affects brain development. It can lead to attention disorders and can harm mood and wellbeing. As children’s bodies are growing, damage done by these devices now increases the risk of serious longer-term health outcomes.”

New research has found that vaping may cause a “substantial” increase in the risk of heart failure with people who have vaped at any point 19 per cent more likely to develop heart failure compared with those who never used e-cigarettes.

Dr Yakubu Bene-Alhasan, the study’s lead author from MedStar Health in Baltimore, US, said: “More and more studies are linking e-cigarettes to harmful effects and finding that it might not be as safe as previously thought. The difference we saw was substantial. It’s worth considering the consequences to your health, especially with regard to heart health.”