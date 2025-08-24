Watch uninsured and unlicensed motorcyclist lead police officers on 150mph pursuit

A motorcyclist who led officers on a 150mph pursuit while uninsured and unlicensed has been sentenced.

Darius Okuska, 33, sped past officers riding a blue Suzuki motorbike at the Spittals Interchange, Huntingdon, at about 8.30pm on July 29.

They followed and during the pursuit, Okuska ignored red traffic lights and cut up other vehicles.

When he got to the A1(M), he reached speeds of 150mph and undertook vehicles before exiting at junction 16 for Stilton and Folksworth where officers lost sight of him.

Cambridgeshire Police officers pursue Darius Okuska on the A1(M).

Checks were carried out on the bike’s registration which found it to be registered to an industrial unit in Ravensthorpe, Peterborough.

Officers went to the unit but as they approached the industrial estate, Okuska drove away in a black BMW with officers in pursuit.

Okuska was eventually stopped at the Spittals Interchange where he produced a Lithuanian driving licence which was found to be fraudulent.

He was also found to be unlicensed and uninsured for both the BMW and motorbike.

On Wednesday (August 20), at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court, Okuska, of Selby Court, Huntingdon, was jailed for 44 weeks, suspended for 18 months, having pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, failing to stop, possess a false identity document, two counts of driving with no third party insurance and two counts of driving otherwise in accordance with a licence.

He was also banned from driving for two years, ordered to take an extended re-test and do 240 hours of unpaid work.

PC Ruffell, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “Okuska clearly showed no regard for his own safety or the safety of others by driving incredibly dangerously and using the motorbike and BMW without the correct insurance or licence.

“It highlights his lack of concern or care for the rules of the road that every careful and competent driver seeks to conform to.”