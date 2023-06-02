Nathan Towers was driving a car despite never having passed a driving test before crashing and leaving his injured girlfriend to die

A man with no driving licence who left his fatally injured girlfriend to die after crashing his car has been jailed.

Nathan Towers, 33, of Broadoaks, Epping, was jailed for four years and three months when he appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court on Tuesday (30 May).

The 33-year-old was sentenced to three years for causing death by careless driving and further sentenced for perverting the course of justice and fraud after he had pleaded guilty to multiple charges when he appeared at the same court on 25 April.

His girlfriend Jess Waterman died in the collision just three days before her 21st birthday and was described by her family as “beautiful inside and out”.

Jess Waterman was left to die after her boyfriend fled the scene of a car crash (Photo: Essex Police)

Essex Police were called to Houblons Hill in Epping at around 10.30pm on 19 February this year after receiving four 999 calls from a man he said he had come across a single vehicle collision in which the passenger was badly injured.

After arriving at the scene, offices found Ms Waterman in the passenger seat of a red Mini. Police said she had sustained a head injury and was unresponsive, and no one else was present.

The 20-year-old, from Bishop’s Stortford in Hertfordshire, was rushed to hospital but sadly died less than 24 hours later. Her family said at the time of her death that they could not describe the pain of losing their “beautiful daughter” and “treasured older sister”.

Officers traced Mr Towers to his address following the crash where they found a washing machine was running a cycle of muddy clothes, despite it being 1.30am. He was then arrested and his mobile phone was found hidden between the bed slats - and the mobile number matched the one used to call the police to report the incident.

He told police during his interview that he had bought the car a few days earlier but claimed a friend was driving it that evening. But doorbell footage showed Mr Towers arriving to pick Ms Waterman up earlier in the evening and a red Mini could be seen in the background. The footage also showed Mr Towers wearing the same clothes that were later recovered from the washing machine.

Nathan Towers was jailed for four years and three months (Photo: Essex Police)

Inspector Mark Fraser, Serious Collision Investigation Unit, who led the investigation, said Mr Towers “flouted the law by driving his car despite never passing a driving test” and showed “no regard” for his girlfriend or her injuries.

He said: “That night, after losing control of his vehicle in a collision which tragically caused Jess to lose her life, he callously and selfishly fled the scene to avoid arrest, with no regard for Jess or her injuries.

“Following a thorough investigation, he pleaded guilty to all the offences and has been sentenced for those matters, finally facing justice for his actions. Jess’s family have lost both a daughter and a sister and no length of sentence will bring her back, but I hope today’s sentencing brings some closure to a tragically sad event.”

Jess Waterman was described by her family as “beautiful inside and out” (Photo: Essex Police)

Speaking after the sentence, Ms Waterman’s family said in a statement that they “can never forgive or forget the cold, calm and calculated actions of Nathan Towers.”

They added: “We trusted he would keep her safe that night. Jess was going to turn 21 three days after the accident. She had been looking forward to celebrating her milestone birthday with her family and friends, but all arrangements had to be cancelled. The pain is indescribable. We wouldn’t wish this on anyone.

“Our Jess was a beautiful, vibrant, and caring young woman who had touched the lives of so many. No length of sentence will ever feel enough as nothing can bring her back. She was our light, and our world is a darker place without her. We will always love you, Jess.”

Friends of Ms Waterman also paid tribute to her, describing the love, support and fun times together, with each one explaining that their lives would never be the same again. One friend said: “I instantly knew we’d be friends” and “we promised we’d be there for each other forever”.

A second friend added: “I was overwhelmed with a feeling of helplessness and disbelief, knowing that we never got to say goodbye.”

The donations from Jess’s funeral were sent to a treatment centre where “Jess’s legacy of selfless love lives on” and those attending “gain freedom, hope and recovery.”

