An armed drug dealer who called himself "Crack" has been jailed for over 20 years after police broke into a "secure" chat app used by underworld kingpins.

Samuel Black, 28 thought he was "untouchable" as he posted pictures on the Encrochat network of himself holding large sums of cash. He also boasted about his skills on PlayStation 4 where his account username was ‘Crack_west6’. Black even shared an image of his TV showing his username.

But the net began to close on Black when detectives cracked Encrochat in 2020. They dismantled a complex drugs and firearms operation in west London run via the app. Black was found to be involved in the supply of at least two firearms, a .38 revolver and a semi-automatic Walther PPK, and had access to 9mm Glock handguns and ammunition.

He had also plotted with others to supply more than 14.75 kilos of cocaine, 60 kilos of ‘skunk’ cannabis and handled around £2 million in cash.

Specialist crime officers were able to prove the owner of the ‘SAVAGETOPS’ & ‘EUROSANDPOUNDS’ handles was Black through painstaking analysis of images of a living room and bedroom which were sent on Encrochat. In the pictures Black was counting large sums of money.

Black was known to have stayed in the property in 2020 and when they compared the decoration and the layout of the rooms in 2022, they were identical. His nickname was ‘Crack’ and that is what others called him and how he referred to himself on Encrochat.

Black, of Ealing, west London, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine, conspiracy to supply cannabis, conspiracy to acquire criminal property, conspiracy to sell or transfer prohibited weapons and possession of criminal property at Kingston Crown Court last December.

He was sentenced to 21-and-a-half years in jail at the same court on Monday (9 October).

A police custody picture of Samuel Black, 28, who has been jailed for more than 20 years for drug dealing

Det Insp Driss Hayoukane, of the Met's Operation Eternal team, said “Black arranged large-scale drug and gun deals to make as much money as possible, with no thought of the misery and devastation he would cause in communities because of the the violence it inevitably leads to. Black traded and bought firearms to protect his organised crime network.

"This investigation has undoubtedly prevented deadly violence that would have seriously impacted communities. He believed using encrypted devices rendered him untouchable, and sought to facilitate the most violent of crimes. However, the Met is unceasing in our efforts to target and dismantle the organised criminal networks which seek to blight our streets."