An American driver who fled the country after leaving a British nurse unable to walk following a car crash may be extradited, it has been reported. The background of Isaac Calderon, 22, however remains shrouded in mystery after the victim of the crash was told by police he had been visiting a British special forces base (SAS) near Hereford.

Speaking to Sky News, Elizabeth Donowho said she was "devastated" when Calderon, who is accused of causing injury by dangerous driving, failed to turn up to a hearing at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court on December 1. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Ms Donowho, 56 and from Malvern in Worcestershire, broke both of her ankles in the collision that happened on the A4103 near Shucknall in Herefordshire on July 31. She was also left with a fractured sternum and a broken bone in her hand and was unable to walk for six weeks.

It is reported that Calderon's occupation was given as "American soldier" and it was claimed that he has been working for the US intelligence services - but the police said they were unaware of any connection to the SAS base.

Ms Donowho said police officers had explained to her that Calderon had driven from Cambridgeshire, where he was based as an American person working in this country. She said: "I was told that he was visiting somebody at the SAS in Hereford.

"So there was something like 'so you can understand the nature of the other driver's work in this country, bearing in mind he was visiting the SAS'. It was later on that they confirmed [to me] that he has been working for the US intelligence services, I think they said secret services."

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police told Sky News said while they were unaware of Calderon's connection to the military base, they understood that he was in the country on a "work visa."

In a statement they said: "It's believed Mr Calderon is currently in the United States. We have been working to reach him both directly and through formal channels and will continue to do so. We are preparing appropriate paperwork should we need to request extradition to ensure that the case can be heard in court."

Mrs Donowho said she had anticipated the defendant's presence in court, citing an assurance from the police. According to her, the police had informed her that they had coordinated with British and American military police to ensure the defendant's attendance, drawing parallels to the Anne Sacoolas case due to concerns about the defendant being a flight risk. Unlike the Sacoolas case involving diplomatic immunity, there were no diplomatic immunity issues in this instance.

Calderon is believed to have left the UK for the US on November 25 via a commercial flight to Houston, Texas. A spokesperson for the British government told Sky News: "We are concerned at reports that Issac Calderon has failed to appear in court to answer charges. The Crown Prosecution Service are considering next steps."