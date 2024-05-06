Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A “psychopath” murderer and rapist who was being considered for release from prison has died behind bars.

Portsmouth killer Victor Farrant, 74, died after a battle with cancer, the children of his victim Glenda Hoskins told NationalWorld’s sister site The News. Farrant was Britain’s most notorious fugitive following the brutal murder of accountant Mrs Hoskins at her home on February 7, 1996.

‘A ruthless, callous and evil act’

He drowned the 45-year-old mum-of-three, who was his ex-girlfriend, under water in the bath after demanding sex. Farrant, 46 at the time, then hid her body in the attic before fleeing the scene. Mrs Hoskins' 15-year-old daughter tragically later found her mother's corpse wrapped in carpet in the loft.

The killer then fled to Europe where he stayed in Brussels whilst moving on frequently. Posters and information were sent to all police forces throughout Europe as Hampshire police launched one of its biggest ever manhunts.

Farrant was finally found after a British tourist recognised him. On returning to the UK the tourist notified police that Farrant was working at a hostel in Nice, France. On July 5, 1996, an international arrest warrant was issued, and Farrant was arrested in the south of France by French police, and detained.

He was jailed for life for Mrs Hoskins’ murder, and given an additional 18 years for a brutal attack on a sex worker in 1995 with bottles and an iron. He had previously been jailed for 12 years in 1988 for raping a woman and causing her grievous bodily harm, as well as attacking another female with a bread knife.

Mr Justice Butterfield said the murder of Mrs Hoskins was “a ruthless, callous and evil act”. “This murder was so terrible and you are so dangerous that in your case the sentence of life imprisonment means just that. You will never be released,” he told Winchester Crown Court.

‘The death of our mother will haunt us for the rest of our lives’

However, Mrs Hoskins family were told in March that Farrant may be released from prison due to his ill health - leaving children Iain, Katie and David “petrified” and sending shockwaves across the country. A Multi-Agency Public Protection Arrangements (MAPPA) meeting took place last month to consider the case for Farrant’s release.

Farrant’s death came a day after Mrs Hoskins’ children were told his release was not going to be progressed to Alex Chalk, secretary of state for justice.

Following Farrant’s death, Iain, Katie and David said in a statement: “We have learnt today that our mother’s killer, Victor Farrant, has died in prison. This brings to a close an agonising two months since we were contacted by the Justice department about plans being made for his early release.

“As victims the lack of information and clarity of the steps in this process was bewildering and unnecessary. Our feeling is, while still respecting the judicial process a huge amount of pain and mental anguish could have been spared by allowing us better access to the factual elements of his petition for release.

“Farrant's whole life sentence and the judges remarks that he should die in prison should have been respected. However, Farrant's death, like his imprisonment, changes nothing for us - the circumstances and death of our mother, Glenda Hoskins, will haunt us for the rest of our lives.

“His death, though, does bring to a close a very painful chapter for us all. We, and the public at large should, certainly feel safer that this repeat-offender psychopath will not strike again.