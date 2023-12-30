Tesco: Video showing aggressive customer in Portsmouth supermarket goes viral
Video of a Tesco shopper confronting a security guard in a Portsmouth store has gone viral
and live on Freeview channel 276
Shocking video showing an aggressive supermarket customer in Portsmouth, and the response to his actions, has gone viral on social media. The incident happened in the Tesco Extra store in Fratton on Thursday evening with the video footage widely shared on social media. It shows a customer acting aggressively towards a member of security staff in the fruit and veg aisles before he was seemingly tackled to the ground by another customer. Watch video embedded within this story, courtesy of Marcus Davis. The supermarket says it is helping police with their inquiries and has said that safety of its staff and customers is paramount, with acts of anti-social behaviour not condoned.
Hampshire Police confirmed that officers were called to the store, which is next to Portsmouth FC's Fratton Park ground, at 6.03pm on Thursday, December 28 to a report of an assault on a member of security staff at the Tesco store in Fratton Way and said that shortly afterwards they made an arrest. In a statement the police said: “A 29-year-old man from Havant has been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, racially aggravated assault occasioning actual bodily harm, theft from a shop and possession of a controlled drug of class B. He has been given police bail with conditions until Thursday 28 March, 2024, pending further enquiries.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tesco is supporting a petition to make abuse of retail workers a standalone offence entitled ‘Make abuse or violence towards retail workers a standalone criminal offence’. For more details visit petition.parliament.uk/petitions/647093