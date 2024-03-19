An eyewitness, who only wanted to be known as James, said he was on his way to work when he captured the incident on video. James, who is from Stockton, said: “Someone was coming up the wrong side of the road and I thought ‘What the hell is he playing at?’” The cars were going at high speed as this section of road has a 70mph speed limit. Thankfully, James and the vehicle in front of him avoided the collision. James added: "He was in the left-hand lane and the car ahead of me had to swerve to avoid a crash. It’s the craziest thing I’ve seen since I saw a horse try to get on the A66 from a slip road. Normally I hear about this kind of thing in the local paper but I didn’t see anything there.”