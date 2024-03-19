Video: Peugeot caught on camera being driven wrong way on A19 as others swerve to avoid crash - police appeal
Police have launched an investigation to track down a motorist who drove the wrong way down a road, forcing other vehicles to swerve to avoid a crash. The dashcam footage shows a Peugeot 208 barrelling down the left-hand lane on the A19 near the Norton exit on March 1 whilst driving from Stockton in County Durham to Newcastle.
An eyewitness, who only wanted to be known as James, said he was on his way to work when he captured the incident on video. James, who is from Stockton, said: “Someone was coming up the wrong side of the road and I thought ‘What the hell is he playing at?’” The cars were going at high speed as this section of road has a 70mph speed limit. Thankfully, James and the vehicle in front of him avoided the collision. James added: "He was in the left-hand lane and the car ahead of me had to swerve to avoid a crash. It’s the craziest thing I’ve seen since I saw a horse try to get on the A66 from a slip road. Normally I hear about this kind of thing in the local paper but I didn’t see anything there.”
Cleveland Police said: "At 10.15am police were called to reports of a silver Peugeot 208 driving in the wrong direction on the A19 northbound carriageway heading southbound towards Portrack Lane. "Enquiries remain ongoing to identify the driver of the vehicle. Anyone with information or dash cam footage is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting 037654."